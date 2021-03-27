CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 75 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 20 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 26 to 36.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 25 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

33 to 43.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 23 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 28 to 38.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 19 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 25 to

35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 60 to

70.

