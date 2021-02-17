CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021 _____ 137 FPUS55 KREV 171132 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs 39 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 47 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 49 to 54. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-180300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 23 to 33. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 22 to 27. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 24 to 34. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. $$ CAZ071-180300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 19 to 29. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 42 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 49 to 59. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 50 to 60. $$ CAZ073-180300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 80 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge
gusts up to 75 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Clear with a slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 12 to 22.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 46 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 49 to 59.

$$