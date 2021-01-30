CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

_____

543 FPUS55 KREV 301132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 13 to 23.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

16 to 21.

$$

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

42. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

45. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 38 to

43.

$$

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

33 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 11 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 5 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 8 to 18.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather