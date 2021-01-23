CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to

20. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 22 to 27. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

3 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk, snow. Highs 29 to 34.

Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26. Highs

30 to 35.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 35 to

45. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to

37. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 20 to

25. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 42. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 27 to

37. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 6 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sat Jan 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 to 14.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Highs 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 1 below

to 9 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 14 to

24.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 19. Highs 31 to 41.

