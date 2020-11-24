CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
456 FPUS55 KREV 241132
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-250300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 12 to 22. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 30 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 13 to 23.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 14 to
24.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows
16 to 26.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-250300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to
51. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the
valley floor. Lows 22 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 18 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows
16 to 26.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows
18 to 23.
$$
CAZ071-250300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 12 to 22.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 13 to
23.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows
15 to 25.
$$
CAZ073-250300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Ridge gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 55 mph in the evening.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 13.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 7 to 17.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 9 to
19.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows
10 to 20.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather