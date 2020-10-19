CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

864 FPUS55 KREV 191032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

22 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 20 to

30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 18 to 28. Highs 45 to 55.

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 47 to 57.

