CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 28 to 38. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 30 to 40.
CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 63 to
73.
CAZ071-170300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows
29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
CAZ073-170300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 70 to 80.
Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 25 to 35. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 24 to 34.
