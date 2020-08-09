CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

867 FPUS55 KREV 091031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-100300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 46 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

84. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 41 to

51.

CAZ070-NVZ005-100300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

97. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 52 to

62.

CAZ071-100300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 45 to

55.

CAZ073-100300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

88. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 38 to

48.

