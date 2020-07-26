CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020

_____

226 FPUS55 KREV 261032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 41 to

51.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 51 to

61.

$$

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 45 to

55.

$$

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sun Jul 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

38 to 48.

$$

_____

