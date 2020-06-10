CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level rising above 10000 feet. Highs 70 to 80.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Highs 60 to 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 64 to

74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 71 to 81.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 82 to 92. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 79 to 89.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

42 to 52.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 70 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 77 to

87.

http://weather.gov/reno

