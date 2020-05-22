CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

_____

865 FPUS55 KREV 221031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-230300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

85 to 95.

$$

CAZ071-230300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 41 to 46.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ073-230300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 79 to

89.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather