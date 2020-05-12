CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

7500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 7500 feet. Highs 49 to 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6500 feet rising to 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level rising above 6500 feet. Highs 56 to

66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 67.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 50 to

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

7000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs

53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 67.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 32 to 42.

