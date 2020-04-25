CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
_____
336 FPUS55 KREV 251031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 36 to
46. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to
67.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.
Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.
$$
CAZ071-260300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to
47. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.
Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.
Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
$$
CAZ073-260300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
68 to 78. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 73 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.
Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
$$
_____
