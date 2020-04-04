CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020

321 FPUS55 KREV 041032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches with 1 to 5 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches

with 2 to 6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches with

6 to 12 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

50 to 60.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 48 to 58.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches above 5000 feet.

Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

62 to 72.

$$

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 44 to 54. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with

possible rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of

rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO NOON PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

7000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Chance of snow. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to the valley

floor. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level rising to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing

to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

the valley floor. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow, rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 51 to

61.

$$

