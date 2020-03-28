CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
_____
049 FPUS55 KREV 281032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 28 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs 37 to 42. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Lows 17 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs
36 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to
50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 25 to
35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
27 to 37. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level
rising to 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level
5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows
27 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow.
Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows
28 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.
Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
$$
CAZ071-290300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow
level rising to 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows
24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.
Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
61 to 71.
$$
CAZ073-290300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sat Mar 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
38 to 48. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely and chance of showers. Snow level
6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet
lowering to the valley floor. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 23 to
33.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
25 to 35. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather