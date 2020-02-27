CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

667 FPUS55 KREV 271131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 18 to 28.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 69. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 24. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 46 to

56.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 45 to

55.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 70 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 9 to

19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 15 to

25.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather