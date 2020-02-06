CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

_____

189 FPUS55 KREV 061132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

28 to 38.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

49 to 59. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 25 to 30. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 33 to 43.

$$

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 27 to 37. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Slight chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

30 to 40.

$$

