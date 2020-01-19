CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

668 FPUS55 KREV 191131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening.

Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

55.

$$

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to

5000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Snow

level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather