Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning.

Highs 30 to 35. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and

rain likely. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

