Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 100 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to

80 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to

80 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

39 to 49. Lows 20 to 30.

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 34 to 44. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

21 to 31. Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 14 to

24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

21 to 31. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to

26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.

Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 29. Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Jan 14 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph increasing to 75 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 8 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 16 to 26.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

