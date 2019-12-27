CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

482 FPUS55 KREV 271132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to

21. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 27 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 38 to 43.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 35 to 45. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Highs

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to

49. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to

48. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

13 to 23.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 15 to 25.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather