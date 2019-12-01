CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

472 FPUS55 KREV 011132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 8 to 14 inches above

7000 feet. Highs 33 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 4 to 10 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 25 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Highs 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs 33 to 38. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Brisk, showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Brisk. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with possible rain

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Highs 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of freezing rain.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 31. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level rising to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 38 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow, rain and slight chance

of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches. Highs 31 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and slight chance of freezing rain. Snow

level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 26 to 31.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 39 to

44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 25 to 35.

$$

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Dec 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches with 5 to 11 inches above 7000 feet.

Highs 32 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 9 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to

45. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 13 to 23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43.

Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

14 to 24.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather