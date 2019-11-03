CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

575 FPUS55 KREV 031131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

30 to 35.

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

26 to 36.

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 17 to

27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

