CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 49 to 59.

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 53 to

63.

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ070-150300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 27 to 32.

