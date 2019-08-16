CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

373 FPUS55 KREV 161031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

80 to 90.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

88 to 98.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

83 to 93.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather