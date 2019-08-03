CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

_____

393 FPUS55 KREV 031031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

92 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

80 to 90.

$$

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

79 to 89.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather