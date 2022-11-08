CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

132 FPUS55 KPSR 080711

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1210 AM MST Tue Nov 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-081100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 75 to 80. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs

66 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

CAZ563-081100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Windy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

$$

CAZ567-081100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 67 to 72.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Lows 40 to 50. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 25 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs 65 to

70. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ560-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

considerable cloudiness with showers likely in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Very windy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind

30 to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 41.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

$$

CAZ561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1110 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 62 to 72. South wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind

20 to 35 mph in the evening becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 65. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather