CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1212 AM MST Mon Oct 24 2022

CAZ564-565-568-570-241100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1212 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ563-567-241100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1212 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

CAZ566-241100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1212 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ562-241100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1212 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ560-561-241100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1212 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

