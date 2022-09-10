CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1213 AM MST Sat Sep 10 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-101100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1213 AM MST Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 72 to 79. West wind around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 92 to 96. Light wind in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light wind in the morning becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 81. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-101100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1213 AM MST Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 65 to 75. West wind around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs

97 to 102. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Rainfall around a tenth of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

AZZ553-554-101100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1213 AM MST Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76. West wind around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. Light wind in the morning becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

CAZ569-101100-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

1213 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher

in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. West wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

CAZ566-101100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1213 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall and cooler. Lows 69 to 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

CAZ562-101100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1213 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall possible. Lows 69 to 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ560-561-101100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1213 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and cooler. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

64 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs

83 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 77 to 93. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

