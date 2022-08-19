CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

086 FPUS55 KPSR 190703

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1203 AM MST Fri Aug 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1203 AM MST Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs

94 to 98. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and heavy

rainfall. Lows 73 to 78. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 73 to 78.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 77 to 82. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 76 to 81. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1203 AM MST Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and heavy rainfall. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 66 to 76. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 66 to 76.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs near 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 79. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 79. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-191100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1203 AM MST Fri Aug 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of thunderstorms and

a slight chance of showers. Lows 70 to 80. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 91 to 96. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms with showers likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 66 to 76.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 72 to 77. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1203 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1203 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 86.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1203 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to

99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 99.

$$

_____

