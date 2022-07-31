CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

047 FPUS55 KPSR 310927

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

227 AM MST Sun Jul 31 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-311100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

227 AM MST Sun Jul 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 74 to 79. East wind around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 78 to 84. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-311100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

227 AM MST Sun Jul 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-311100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

227 AM MST Sun Jul 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CAZ566-311100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

227 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ562-311100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

227 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-311100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

227 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 88 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather