CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1207 AM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1207 AM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 77 to 84. South wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 78 to 84. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1207 AM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ553-554-261100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1207 AM MST Tue Jul 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 72 to 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 71 to 81. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

