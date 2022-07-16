CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

774 FPUS55 KPSR 160738

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1237 AM MST Sat Jul 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-161100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1237 AM MST Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 84 to 91. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 82 to

90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ541-549-161100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

1237 AM MST Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ566-161100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1237 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Very hot. Highs

111 to 116. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hot. Highs 107 to 112. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ562-161100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1237 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Very hot. Highs

111 to 116. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ560-561-161100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1237 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs

101 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

