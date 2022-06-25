CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1220 AM MST Sat Jun 25 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1220 AM MST Sat Jun 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 79 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1220 AM MST Sat Jun 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1220 AM MST Sat Jun 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than

a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1220 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1220 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1220 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

