CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

100 FPUS55 KPSR 310640

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1139 PM MST Mon May 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-311100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1139 PM MST Mon May 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-311100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1139 PM MST Mon May 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-311100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1139 PM MST Mon May 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-311100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1139 PM PDT Mon May 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ562-311100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1139 PM PDT Mon May 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-311100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1139 PM PDT Mon May 30 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

_____

