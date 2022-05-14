CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

771 FPUS55 KPSR 140726

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1225 AM MST Sat May 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1225 AM MST Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 60 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 104. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1225 AM MST Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1225 AM MST Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1225 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 101 to 106. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

90s.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1225 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1225 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs 89 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather