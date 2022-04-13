CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

556 FPUS55 KPSR 130804

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

103 AM MST Wed Apr 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

103 AM MST Wed Apr 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 40 to 49. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 58. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

103 AM MST Wed Apr 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

103 AM MST Wed Apr 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

103 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

103 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

103 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

