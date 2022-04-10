CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 AM MST Sun Apr 10 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-101100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 AM MST Sun Apr 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 90. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-101100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 AM MST Sun Apr 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-101100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

149 AM MST Sun Apr 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ566-101100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

149 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight chance of

showers. Windy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ562-101100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

149 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers. Very windy and cooler. Lows 50 to

60. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ560-561-101100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

149 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

