Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1209 AM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-021100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1209 AM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 63. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-021100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1209 AM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-021100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1209 AM MST Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-021100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ562-021100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ560-561-021100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

