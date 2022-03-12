CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

_____

524 FPUS55 KPSR 120804

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

103 AM MST Sat Mar 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

103 AM MST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

103 AM MST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

103 AM MST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1203 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1203 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1203 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather