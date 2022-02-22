CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

876 FPUS55 KPSR 220810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

110 AM MST Tue Feb 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-221100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

110 AM MST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 39. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 80.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-221100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

110 AM MST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and much cooler. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters

of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-221100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

110 AM MST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Much colder. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1210 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 41 to

51. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Windy and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows

38 to 48. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Windy and cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

$$

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1210 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 44 to 54.

Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Very windy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 25 to 40 mph

in the evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows 36 to 46. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1210 AM PST Tue Feb 22 2022

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder. Lows 34 to 44. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming west 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain showers.

Windy. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 25 to 35 mph in

the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather