CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022

_____

368 FPUS55 KPSR 200838

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-201100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-201100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 73.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1237 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then

becoming sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1237 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then

becoming sunny. Windy and cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely. Windy.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1237 AM PST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Windy and cooler. Highs 61 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows 34 to 44. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

