CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

756 FPUS55 KPSR 150816

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

116 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

116 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 59 to

63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

66 to 70. Chance of rain 10 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

116 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then considerable

cloudiness with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

116 AM MST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 32 to 42. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1216 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 70 to

75. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

West wind 25 to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 71 to

76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1216 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler.

Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph in the morning increasing

to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy

and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 30 to 45 mph in the evening

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1216 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

