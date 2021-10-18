CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

251 FPUS55 KPSR 180852

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 AM MST Mon Oct 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 AM MST Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 AM MST Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

151 AM MST Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

151 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 51 to

61. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs

75 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

151 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 54 to

64. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 74 to 79. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

151 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 63 to 73. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather