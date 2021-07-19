CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

332 FPUS55 KPSR 190807

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

106 AM MST Mon Jul 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

106 AM MST Mon Jul 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 80 to 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

82 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

106 AM MST Mon Jul 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 73 to 83. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

$$

AZZ553-554-191100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

106 AM MST Mon Jul 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 84.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to

85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

106 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

106 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 82 to 92. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

106 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 93 to 103. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather