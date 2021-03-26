CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

110 FPUS55 KPSR 260904

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

204 AM MST Fri Mar 26 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-261100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

204 AM MST Fri Mar 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. North wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 74 to 78. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-261100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

204 AM MST Fri Mar 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-261100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

204 AM MST Fri Mar 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light wind

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

204 AM PDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

204 AM PDT Fri Mar 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

45 to 55. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy.

Highs 71 to 76. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning becoming north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

204 AM PDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 68. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

_____

