Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1040 PM MST Thu Mar 4 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-051100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1040 PM MST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 79 to 83. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 59. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

66 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

AZZ541-549-555-051100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1040 PM MST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ553-554-051100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1040 PM MST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

940 PM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

940 PM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

CAZ560-561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

940 PM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

