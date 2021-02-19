CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1203 AM MST Fri Feb 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1203 AM MST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 72. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1203 AM MST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-191100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1203 AM MST Fri Feb 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1103 PM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1103 PM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1103 PM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 59 to 69. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

