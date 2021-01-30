CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

957 FPUS55 KPSR 300810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Sat Jan 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-North Phoenix/Glendale-

Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-South Mountain/Ahwatukee-

Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Peoria, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Mesa,

Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, patchy fog and colder. Lows 37 to 42. East

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 50. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

AZZ537-540-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, and Liberty

109 AM MST Sat Jan 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 34 to 44. East wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

