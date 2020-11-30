CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

092 FPUS55 KPSR 300821

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

120 AM MST Mon Nov 30 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

120 AM MST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-302300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

120 AM MST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-302300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1220 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 76. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-302300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1220 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-302300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1220 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

